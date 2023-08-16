Robotic Surgery: Ethical and Clinical Considerations

Since the FDA approved robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgical procedures in 2000, their usage has been steadily increasing across various surgical specialties. However, with technological advancements come new concerns surrounding ethical and clinical standards.

The August issue of the AMA Journal of Ethics explores different perspectives on robotic surgery, with a focus on discussions around informed consent, communication, surgical training, education, and conflict-of-interest mitigation.

One article in the journal examines the risks that artificial intelligence-facilitated surgical robotics pose, including concerns regarding safety, confidentiality, informed consent, and surgical training. As the use of robotic surgery becomes more common, it is crucial to address these potential risks and ensure appropriate measures are in place.

Factors such as improved outcomes, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times can influence both surgeons and patients to choose robotic surgery over traditional open surgery or laparoscopy. However, it is important to consider the implications of these choices and to ask questions about the quality and equity of care, as well as issues related to informed consent and conflicts of interest.

In the “Ethics Talk” podcast of the August issue, Dr. Chad M. Teven discusses current applications of AI in surgery and provides insights on critically engaging with AI surgical research and scholarship. The issue also features three author-interview podcasts, offering additional perspectives on robotic surgery.

Looking ahead, upcoming issues of the journal will focus on palliative psychiatry and geriatric psychiatry. Signing up for email alerts will ensure that readers are notified when new issues are published.

In summary, while robotic surgery offers many potential benefits, it is crucial to address ethical and clinical considerations. The AMA Journal of Ethics provides a platform for these important discussions and explores the various perspectives surrounding robotic surgery.