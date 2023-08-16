CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Robotic Surgery: Ethical and Clinical Considerations

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 16, 2023
Robotic Surgery: Ethical and Clinical Considerations

Since the FDA approved robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgical procedures in 2000, their usage has been steadily increasing across various surgical specialties. However, with technological advancements come new concerns surrounding ethical and clinical standards.

The August issue of the AMA Journal of Ethics explores different perspectives on robotic surgery, with a focus on discussions around informed consent, communication, surgical training, education, and conflict-of-interest mitigation.

One article in the journal examines the risks that artificial intelligence-facilitated surgical robotics pose, including concerns regarding safety, confidentiality, informed consent, and surgical training. As the use of robotic surgery becomes more common, it is crucial to address these potential risks and ensure appropriate measures are in place.

Factors such as improved outcomes, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times can influence both surgeons and patients to choose robotic surgery over traditional open surgery or laparoscopy. However, it is important to consider the implications of these choices and to ask questions about the quality and equity of care, as well as issues related to informed consent and conflicts of interest.

In the “Ethics Talk” podcast of the August issue, Dr. Chad M. Teven discusses current applications of AI in surgery and provides insights on critically engaging with AI surgical research and scholarship. The issue also features three author-interview podcasts, offering additional perspectives on robotic surgery.

Looking ahead, upcoming issues of the journal will focus on palliative psychiatry and geriatric psychiatry. Signing up for email alerts will ensure that readers are notified when new issues are published.

In summary, while robotic surgery offers many potential benefits, it is crucial to address ethical and clinical considerations. The AMA Journal of Ethics provides a platform for these important discussions and explores the various perspectives surrounding robotic surgery.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

AI

Accounting Firms Outspend Law Firms on AI Implementation, Shows Study

Aug 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

Addressing Common Reasons for AI Project Failure

Aug 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
AI

Stable Chat: An Evaluation of Stability AI’s Chat Platform

Aug 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Technology

Genshin Impact 4.0 Update introduces new area, characters, and features

Aug 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

ISRO Set to Achieve Moon Landing Milestone with Chandrayaan-3

Aug 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Understanding the US IT Job Family Classification and Pay Grade System: 2023 Premium Edition

Aug 16, 2023 0 Comments
AI

Accounting Firms Outspend Law Firms on AI Implementation, Shows Study

Aug 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments