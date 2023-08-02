The Rapid Growth of AI in the Beauty Industry Raises Concerns of Job Displacement

The global market for artificial intelligence (AI) in beauty and cosmetics is expected to experience rapid growth of 20 to 30% in the next five years. Companies like Clockwork and Nimble Beauty are revolutionizing the beauty service experience with their AI-powered robots.

Clockwork, a startup based in San Francisco, aims to provide beauty services like eyelash treatments and manicures through AI robots. Co-founder and CEO Renuka Apte came up with the idea out of frustration with salon appointments. The company envisions these machines being installed in various locations, such as apartment complexes, corporate offices, and retail stores.

Nimble Beauty is another company making strides in the AI beauty market. Their home devices are capable of providing a four-coat manicure in about an hour. The machines improve over time as they utilize AI to learn and adapt. AI is essential for the robots to accurately perform tasks like nail painting, as it allows them to understand and identify specific nails and their shapes.

Furthermore, LUUM has developed robotic arms that handle eyelash extensions with great precision. The robots augment human capabilities rather than replace them. Safety is a top priority, with the lightweight robot arms being designed to attach with magnets.

While these AI beauty solutions offer convenience and precision, concerns about job displacement among lash artists and nail technicians have been raised. However, industry experts believe that these robots can attract a new clientele for services like lash extensions rather than replace human professionals. The machines are intended for express services, and companies emphasize that they do not offer the full, elaborate experience that skilled human professionals provide.

Clockwork continues to expand its presence by installing two to three more machines in new locations every month. LUUM recently installed a machine at an ULTA Beauty store in San Jose, California. Nimble Beauty expects their at-home nail machine to be available for purchase early next year.

Although concerns have been raised about job displacement, it is clear that AI in the beauty industry is designed to enhance and complement human capabilities rather than replace skilled professionals.