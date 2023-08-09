The Future of 3D Creation on Roblox: CEO’s Vision

During Roblox’s Q2 2023 earnings call, CEO David Baszucki shared his vision for the future of 3D creation on the platform. He expressed his belief that Roblox’s generative AI systems could work similarly to the fictional world of Westworld, where text prompts can create any requested item.

Baszucki envisions a future where users can create their avatars or clothing entirely through text prompts. By simply describing an item, it would be generated in real-time. Baszucki believes that this approach will accelerate quality for developers, giving them a comprehensive set of tools at their disposal.

Although the Westworld comparison may seem dystopian, Baszucki’s goal is to provide a more accessible way for people to make and sell their creations on Roblox. If individuals without coding or design skills could type out their clothing ideas and put them up for sale on the platform, it could open up new opportunities for creativity and entrepreneurship.

Roblox has already taken steps in this direction with its generative AI tests announced in February. These tests allow users to generate materials for in-game assets and have generative AI write code simply by typing a description in a text box.

Baszucki’s vision for AI-assisted creation goes beyond avatar items. He believes that it will lead to a broader range of immersive experiences, with people who never expected to be creators making their own 3D experiences. Additionally, he foresees experiences that are dynamically personalized for each player.

Regarding the expansion to new platforms, Baszucki gave a vague answer but indicated that Roblox believes immersive 3D experiences should be available on every platform. While Roblox recently launched a beta version on Quest VR headsets, surpassing one million downloads in days, Baszucki hinted that they are considering other platforms and to “stay tuned.”

CEO David Baszucki is set to appear at the upcoming Code event in September, where he may provide further updates on these topics.

(Source: The Verge)