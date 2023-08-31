The Urgent Need for Regulation in Artificial Intelligence, Warns UK Committee

A group of MPs has presented Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with a list of the “12 biggest risks of artificial intelligence”, calling for immediate regulation of the technology. The Science, Innovation and Technology Committee of Parliament stated that while AI offers numerous opportunities, it also poses many risks to established rights. To ensure public safety and confidence and position the UK as a leader in AI governance, the committee has urged the prime minister to implement legislation to mitigate these risks.

The committee has specifically called for fast-tracked plans to grant existing regulators in different sectors the responsibility of overseeing AI governance. Failing to do so, according to the committee, would result in the UK falling behind the European Union and the United States, both of which are making progress in AI regulation. The committee drew parallels with the European data protection law, GDPR, emphasizing that once a different approach is established, it becomes difficult to deviate from it.

The committee’s interim report highlighted the impact of AI on society and the economy, as well as the need for regulation. The report also outlined the following 12 challenges posed by AI: bias, privacy, misrepresentation, access to data, access to compute power, the black box challenge, open-source challenges, intellectual property and copyright issues, liability, employment disruption, international coordination, and existential threats.

The committee supported the prime minister’s plan to assign AI regulation responsibility to existing regulatory bodies but emphasized that legislation putting a duty on these regulators needs to be enacted during the next parliamentary session. The committee’s report was released just ahead of Sunak’s global summit on AI, which will take place at Bletchley Park, the site of World War II codebreakers.

Although the summit was welcomed, the committee’s chair Greg Clark urged the government to move with greater urgency and invite China to the summit. Clark also suggested that a smaller group of trusted nations should discuss more sensitive aspects of AI policy. In March, a white paper outlining a pro-innovation approach to AI regulation was presented to parliament, emphasizing the principles of safety, fairness, transparency, accountability, and contestability.

Researchers have identified healthcare as one of the most exciting applications of AI, particularly in personalized medicine. Currently, AI is being used in the NHS to read X-rays and aid with diagnosis, as well as in drug discovery. AI has the potential to revolutionize healthcare by enabling faster decision-making, more accurate diagnoses, and personalized treatment plans. However, the committee stressed the importance of considering safety risks in the implementation of AI in healthcare.

The UK government recognizes the immense potential of AI to shape various aspects of life and has invested more funding in AI safety than any other government worldwide. In addition to the upcoming AI summit and the white paper, the government is committed to harnessing the potential of AI safely and responsibly for future generations.

