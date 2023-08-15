The UK’s AI Safety Summit Faces Uncertainty as Details Remain Unconfirmed

The UK’s plan to host the world’s “first major global summit” on AI safety later this year is facing uncertainty as key details have yet to be confirmed. The summit was announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in June, with the aim of establishing global standards for AI technology. However, the specific date and guest list for the summit have not been finalized, and there is confusion about how it aligns with existing efforts to set global rules.

Allies of the UK are urging the country to accelerate its planning for the summit, as the initial target month of December is fast approaching. However, officials and diplomats are still uncertain about when exactly the summit will take place. There are concerns that the lack of clarity and late planning could hinder the achievement of substantive outcomes.

Securing the attendance of high-ranking figures is crucial for the success of the summit, but scheduling conflicts pose a challenge. The UK must find a suitable time in the busy diplomatic calendar, which already includes discussions on AI governance at the G7 and a meeting of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence in India.

Furthermore, the question of whether China should be invited to the summit remains unresolved. Including China could risk upsetting allies and limit information sharing, but excluding China would undermine the global nature of the summit. Democratic countries are still working on a common approach to AI safety, making it premature to involve China at this stage.

Responsibility for the summit’s planning is divided among various UK government teams, including the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology, the Foreign Office, and No.10. Jonathan Black and Matthew Clifford have been appointed as representatives for the summit, tasked with developing a shared approach to mitigating the risks of AI. However, the specific decisions about the guest list and other key details are still pending.