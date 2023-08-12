Hollywood Stunt Performers Fear AI Threat to Their Jobs

Hollywood’s stunt performers are concerned that artificial intelligence (AI) is posing a threat to their livelihoods. In an attempt to cut costs, film studios have been increasingly using computer-generated background figures in battle scenes, reducing the need for real actors. With the advancement of AI technology, more powerful and cheaper techniques are being explored to create elaborate action sequences such as car chases and shootouts without the use of human performers. Stunt work, a long-standing tradition in Hollywood, is now at risk of shrinking rapidly.

Studios are already implementing high-tech 3D “body scans” on set, without fully disclosing how or when the images will be used. AI advancements have made it possible to create detailed and realistic digital replicas of these performers, capable of performing any action or delivering any dialogue desired by the creators. Stunt coordinator Freddy Bouciegues is concerned that producers may use these digital avatars to replace “nondescript” stunt performers, such as those playing pedestrians in car chase scenes. This could potentially result in job losses for many individuals.

According to director Neill Blomkamp, AI has the potential to go even further than replicating existing performers. He predicts that within the next six to twelve months, AI will be able to generate photorealistic footage, including high-speed crashes, based solely on a director’s instructions. This could significantly impact the need for computer graphics, visual effects, stunts, and even the presence of cameras themselves on set.

However, despite the advancements in AI technology, Bouciegues and Blomkamp both emphasize the importance of the human element in action films. AI may be able to replicate battles and explosions perfectly, but it cannot replace the impact and authenticity delivered by real stunt performers. Bouciegues highlights the use of real stunt people in recent films like “Top Gun” and “Mission Impossible,” and how their presence affects the viewing experience.

While AI technology is still not perfect and can produce slightly unpredictable results, it is evident that it will fundamentally change not just Hollywood but society as a whole. For now, the best outcome, according to Bouciegues, is to blend the use of human performers with AI and visual effects to execute sequences that would be too dangerous to film conventionally.

Nevertheless, the uncertainty surrounding the future use of AI has become a major issue for the ongoing strike by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and Hollywood’s writers. There are concerns that studios intend to create digital replicas of performers without any limitations, to be used indefinitely in any projects, all for a single day’s payment. The studios deny these claims and have offered regulations ensuring informed consent and compensation.