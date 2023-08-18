Designing with Artificial Intelligence: A New Form of Creativity

Artificial intelligence (AI) specialist architect and designer Arturo Tedeschi believes that designing using AI is a fundamentally new form of creativity that marks an evolution in human capabilities. According to Tedeschi, developments in AI now allow designers to abandon traditional design tools, such as the mouse, and instead create using only their thoughts.

Tedeschi argues that designing with AI is an intellectual process that involves a two-way communication between the designer and the AI system. This shift in the creative process eliminates the need for human hands as design tools and opens up new possibilities for designers.

As an architect and computational designer, Tedeschi has been working with algorithmic-aided design since 2004. He has also collaborated with AI lab OpenAI to test its image-generating model, DALL-E 2. Tedeschi is amazed at the fast evolution of AI tools and predicts that diffusion models like DALL-E and Midjourney will soon be able to transform text or sketches into 3D works, revolutionizing various industries.

Tedeschi recently used AI to assist in the initial phases of designing a stage for a musician. He believes that AI advancements will help bring ideation back to the forefront of the creative process, separating it from the more process-oriented aspects of design. Tedeschi warns that those who fail to adapt to using AI may suffer in the creative industries.

According to Tedeschi, AI is delivering a new design language that represents a departure from existing aesthetics. He predicts the emergence of a new breed of designers and a more colorful and symbol-rich world of design. While he acknowledges concerns about the impact of AI, Tedeschi believes that it is not a threat to humanity but rather a transformative force that will require adaptation.

In conclusion, the use of AI in design is revolutionizing the creative process, eliminating the reliance on traditional design tools, and allowing for new forms of creativity and expression. It is important for designers and industries to embrace AI to stay ahead in this rapidly evolving field.