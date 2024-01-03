The Discovery of Seismic Waves in an Ancient Galaxy Provides Insights into Galactic Evolution

A groundbreaking discovery has been made in the cosmos, as scientists have observed seismic waves in an ancient galaxy, shedding light on the origins of the Milky Way. The galaxy in question, BRI 1335-0417, is an astonishing 12 billion years old, making it the oldest known spiral galaxy in the universe. By utilizing the powerful Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) radio telescope in Chile, researchers were able to study the movement of gas within the galaxy and capture the formation of a seismic wave. This unique seismic activity has never before been witnessed in such an ancient galaxy, presenting an exciting opportunity for further exploration.

The focus of the study was the flow patterns of gas within BRI 1335-0417. Understanding the movement of gas is crucial in deciphering the mechanisms behind star formation in galaxies. “Gas is a key ingredient for forming stars and can give us important clues about how a galaxy is actually fueling its star formation,” explained Takafumi Tsukui, the lead author of the study from the Australian National University.

The ALMA observations unveiled intriguing features within the galaxy’s disk, resembling ripples that emanate from a rock thrown into a pond. These ripples are believed to be the result of external factors, such as the influx of new gas or interactions with neighboring galaxies.Both scenarios would supply the galaxy with the necessary fuel to form new stars.

Additionally, the researchers detected a bar-like structure within the disk of BRI 1335-0417, a significant finding as it represents the most distant known instance of this structure in a galaxy. This bar-like structure can disrupt the movement of gas within spiral galaxies, ultimately pushing it towards the central regions of the galaxy.

BRI 1335-0417 is a relic from the early universe when it was just 10 percent of its present age. Spiral galaxies were uncommon during this era, making the study of BRI 1335-0417 particularly significant in understanding the formation of such galaxies and the fueling of their rapid star formation.

Previous research has indicated that early galaxies had a much higher rate of star formation compared to modern galaxies. Emily Wisnioski, co-author of the study, stated, “This is true for BRI 1335-0417, which, despite having a similar mass to our Milky Way, forms stars at a rate a few hundred times faster.”

The combination of ALMA observations and computer simulations has provided valuable insights into the evolution of BRI 1335-0417, including the accumulation of gas and subsequent star formation. The researchers published their findings in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society on November 23, 2023.

