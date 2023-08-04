The Hype and Reality of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a highly talked-about technology that has gained both hype and criticism. On one hand, it is expected to benefit businesses by improving operations, reducing costs, and leveraging data for success in the digital economy. On the other hand, there are worries that it will lead to job losses and have negative consequences for humanity as a whole. However, based on past technology trends, AI is unlikely to fulfill either extreme.

In the past, the tech industry has a tendency to over-promise and under-deliver. There is a risk that the current AI hype will lead to what is termed an “AI winter” where demand fades due to disillusionment. This has happened twice before with AI in the 1970s and 1980s. The current hype cycle started in the mid-1990s and was fueled by advancements in data generation and analytics in the 2000s. However, with increasing regulatory concerns and skepticism, another winter might be on the horizon.

Generative AI, the technology behind applications like ChatGPT, is currently at the peak of inflated expectations in Gartner’s Hype Cycle. Many organizations are adopting this technology with high hopes, but it is challenging for any technology to meet such lofty expectations. When it falls short, generative AI will enter the trough of disillusionment along with other technologies like edge AI and autonomous vehicles. However, this doesn’t mean it is bound to fail. Many technologies eventually find their real-world applications and reach the plateau of productivity.

AI is unique in that its public perception has been shaped by myths that date back to ancient civilizations and are perpetuated by science fiction. The reality is that AI is simply software that can analyze data and adapt to changing conditions. It has limited self-learning capabilities and requires properly curated data to achieve understanding. Contrary to popular belief, AI doesn’t always surpass human performance and is most effective at mundane and repetitive tasks.

Technology hype is often driven by marketers to create demand and fuel competition. The current phase of AI-washing involves relabeling existing platforms with AI, sometimes in a minor and tangential way. To counter this, it is important to educate oneself about what AI truly is and focus on deploying solutions that address real problems rather than buzzwords.

In the end, technology hype follows a natural course. As people gain a better understanding of what AI can and cannot do, both the exaggerated fears and grand expectations will fade, and a more realistic view will emerge. However, it won’t be long before the next hyped technology comes along to capture attention.