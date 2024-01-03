New Treatment Option for Hand Osteoarthritis: Methotrexate Shows Promise

A recent study conducted by Monash University and Alfred Health has found that methotrexate, a commonly used and affordable drug for treating inflammatory joint conditions, could be an effective treatment for hand osteoarthritis. The study, published in The Lancet, showed that a weekly dose of 20mg of methotrexate over a period of six months significantly reduced pain and stiffness in patients with hand osteoarthritis.

Hand osteoarthritis is a debilitating condition that causes pain and affects hand function, making daily activities such as dressing and eating difficult. Currently, there are no effective medications available for this condition. However, this groundbreaking study offers hope for those suffering from hand osteoarthritis.

The research conducted by the Monash University and Alfred Health team focused on the role of inflammation in hand osteoarthritis and found that methotrexate had a moderate effect in reducing symptoms. The pain levels continued to decrease in the methotrexate group at three and six months, while the placebo group showed no further improvement in pain.

Senior author Professor Flavia Cicuttini, who heads Monash University’s Musculoskeletal Unit and is The Alfred’s Head of Rheumatology, emphasized the importance of targeting patients who experience painful hand osteoarthritis. The study highlighted the potential benefits of methotrexate in managing hand osteoarthritis with an inflammatory pattern. Professor Cicuttini also mentioned that the effects of methotrexate were usually noticeable at around three months, allowing patients and doctors to decide if the treatment should continue.

Although promising, further trials are needed to determine the long-term effects of methotrexate and its potential to reduce joint damage in patients with hand osteoarthritis and associated inflammation. Professor Cicuttini plans to conduct an extension trial to address these questions and explore the specific benefits for postmenopausal women who often experience severe pain and joint damage from hand osteoarthritis.

In conclusion, the study led by Monash University and Alfred Health has shed light on the potential of methotrexate as a treatment option for hand osteoarthritis. This affordable drug has shown promising results in reducing pain and stiffness in patients, offering hope for improved quality of life for those suffering from this condition.

FAQ:

Q: What is hand osteoarthritis?

A: Hand osteoarthritis is a condition that causes pain and affects hand function, making daily activities difficult.

Q: What is methotrexate?

A: Methotrexate is a low-cost drug commonly used for treating inflammatory joint conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis.

Q: Are there any effective medications for hand osteoarthritis?

A: Currently, there are no effective medications available for hand osteoarthritis.

Q: What were the results of the study?

A: The study found that a weekly dose of 20mg of methotrexate over six months significantly reduced pain and stiffness in patients with hand osteoarthritis.

Q: What are the next steps?

A: Further trials are needed to determine the long-term effects of methotrexate and its potential to reduce joint damage in patients with hand osteoarthritis. An extension trial is planned to address these questions.

Q: Who may benefit from methotrexate treatment?

A: Methotrexate treatment may benefit patients with hand osteoarthritis and associated inflammation, particularly women who develop the condition around menopause.

Source: The Lancet (https://www.thelancet.com)