Jujube Witches’ Broom: Unleashing the Secrets of a Mysterious Fruit Tree Disease

In a recent review published in Fruit Research, researchers from Henan Agricultural University in China delve into the intriguing world of jujube witches’ broom (JWB) disease. Jujube witches’ broom disease, known as “Zaofeng” in Mandarin Chinese, is caused by a bacteria pathogen called JWB phytoplasma. This phytoplasma belongs to the 16SrV-B subgroup and is responsible for wreaking havoc on jujube trees.

Jujube, also known as “Zao,” is a fruit tree with a rich cultivation history spanning over 7,000 years and is grown across more than 40 countries. However, the presence of JWB phytoplasma has posed a significant threat to the jujube industry. Infected jujube trees display abnormal shoot proliferation and leafy flowers, hence the name “witches’ broom.”

The review article provides a comprehensive overview of the research history, symptomatology, etiology, and epidemiology of JWB disease. It highlights the importance of studying the pathogenesis of JWB, particularly at the physiological, biochemical, and molecular levels. Researchers have observed changes in photosynthesis, anatomical structure, mineral elements, and endogenous hormone content in plants affected by JWB phytoplasma.

At the molecular level, high-throughput sequencing techniques have unraveled the secrets of JWB disease. The genome of the JWB phytoplasma has been sequenced, revealing 694 protein-coding genes responsible for its virulence. Effector proteins, including SJP1, SJP2, SJP3, and Zaofeng6, have been identified and studied for their role in symptom induction.

Detecting and preventing JWB disease are of paramount importance to minimize yield loss and ensure the quality of jujube fruits. The review highlights the progress made in developing detection methods and preventive strategies. The ultimate goal is to understand the intricate interaction between phytoplasma effectors and plant target proteins, paving the way for effective prevention and treatment of this “crazy” disease.

As researchers continue to unravel the complexities of JWB disease, their findings offer hope for the jujube industry and provide insights into the broader world of plant-pathogen interactions. By gaining a deeper understanding of JWB phytoplasma and its devastating effects, we can devise better strategies to protect and nurture our precious fruit trees.