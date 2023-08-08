Song Science: Using Neural Responses to Predict Hit Songs

Every week, approximately 170,000 new songs are released globally, but accurately predicting which ones will be successful has proven to be a challenging task. However, recent research in the field of artificial intelligence suggests that the key to this problem might lie in analyzing brain activity.

Researchers from Claremont Graduate University conducted a study involving 33 volunteers. The participants’ heart rates were recorded while they listened to 24 songs selected by a streaming service. Using a model that predicts brain activity based on changes in heart rate, the researchers analyzed the data.

The songs included various genres, such as electronic dance music, hip hop, and rock. After listening to each song, the participants rated their liking for the song on a scale of one to ten, and indicated whether they would recommend it to others. The researchers also categorized the songs as “hits” or “flops” based on streaming metrics from the service. Thirteen songs had been streamed over 700,000 times and were considered hits, while the rest had significantly fewer streams and were labeled as flops.

Comparing the participants’ ratings to the streaming metrics, the researchers found that for familiar songs, the ratings were closely related to the number of streams. However, for unfamiliar songs, this correlation disappeared, indicating that ratings alone were not accurate predictors of hit songs.

To overcome this limitation, the researchers analyzed the participants’ neural responses inferred solely from their heart rates. They looked for signs of attention and emotion and used these measures to calculate an “immersion” value for each song, which represents its engaging qualities. Applying statistical methods, they discovered that they could accurately predict hit songs, with an initial accuracy of 69%. By training a machine learning algorithm with a larger synthetic dataset, they were able to increase the prediction accuracy to 97%.

This study falls into the emerging field of “neuroforecasting,” which explores the possibility of using brain activity to predict behavior or choices on a larger scale. Researchers at Stanford University have previously used brain activity to predict viral videos on YouTube, while a study from the Rotterdam School of Management showed that neural responses of investors can predict market performance.

Although the small sample size in this study limits its generalizability, the researchers envision a future where neurotechnology-based artificial intelligence could curate playlists and improve recommendation algorithms. If these findings are replicated, predicting the popularity of new music could become more accurate and efficient.