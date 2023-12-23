New Insights into the Early Universe Revealed through Galaxy Shapes

A groundbreaking study conducted by a team of researchers has shed light on the origin of present-day cosmic structures. The researchers examined over one million galaxies, combining data from the spatial distribution of galaxies and the shapes of individual galaxies to analyze the statistical properties of primordial fluctuations.

The study validates the widely accepted ΛCDM model, which describes the framework of the universe and emphasizes the significance of dark energy and cold dark matter. According to this model, primordial fluctuations were generated during the early stages of the universe, initiating the formation of stars, galaxies, and other celestial objects through gravitational forces.

Unlike previous studies that focused solely on the spatial distribution of galaxies, this research explored the shapes of galaxies as well. By analyzing the orientations of galaxy shapes, the researchers found statistically significant alignments between galaxies that are more than 100 million light years apart. Remarkably, these correlations exist between galaxies that underwent independent formation processes and are causally unrelated.

Lead researcher Toshiki Kurita, who developed the innovative method to measure the power spectrum of galaxy shapes, expressed the significance of this research: “This achievement will be the first step to open up a new research field of cosmology using galaxy shapes.” The research highlights the potential of galaxy shapes as a valuable tool for investigating the physics of the early universe.

Moreover, the study confirmed that the observed correlations align with predictions made by the inflation theory. The correlations exhibit no non-Gaussian features, further supporting the framework of the ΛCDM model.

“While we did not make the groundbreaking discovery of detecting new physics of inflation, we have paved the way for future research and opened up new areas of study,” said Professor Masahiro Takada, one of the key contributors to the research.

The methods and findings of this study will enable future researchers to test and refine the inflation theory, providing deeper insights into the early universe. The research was published in Physical Review D as an Editors’ Suggestion on October 31st.