Improving Efficiency and Transparency of Language Models through Targeted Distillation

Large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT have impressive generalization abilities, but their training and inference costs are often prohibitive. Additionally, having white-box access to model weights and inference probabilities is crucial for explainability and confidence in mission-critical applications such as healthcare. To address these challenges, researchers have turned to instruction tuning as a method for creating more affordable and transparent student models that can mimic LLMs like ChatGPT.

This research focuses on targeted distillation, where student models are trained through mission-focused instruction adjustment for specific application classes. The goal is to reproduce LLM’s capabilities for a particular application while maintaining generalizability across semantic types and domains. Named Entity Recognition (NER) is chosen as the case study since it is a fundamental problem in natural language processing.

However, creating annotated examples for most entity types is challenging and time-consuming. To overcome this, the researchers propose utilizing ChatGPT to create instruction-tuning data for NER from large amounts of unlabeled online text. This approach, called LLaMA, is used to create UniversalNER models (UniNER). The researchers create the UniversalNER benchmark, which consists of 43 datasets from different disciplines.

While existing student models like LLaMA and Alpaca perform poorly on the UniversalNER benchmark, Vicuna performs better but is still behind ChatGPT. In contrast, the UniversalNER model outperforms Vicuna by a significant margin and achieves state-of-the-art NER accuracy across tens of thousands of entity types. The UniversalNER model also surpasses state-of-the-art multi-task instruction-tuned systems.

The researchers conduct extensive ablation tests to evaluate the effects of different distillation components and provide their distillation recipe, data, and the UniversalNER model for further study on targeted distillation.

Overall, this research demonstrates the potential of targeted distillation in improving the efficiency and transparency of language models for specific application classes like NER.