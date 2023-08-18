Microsoft’s AI Chatbot on Bing Struggles to Gain Market Share Among Search Engines

Microsoft’s introduction of an AI-powered chatbot on Bing has reportedly not made a significant impact on its market share in the search engine industry. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Bing maintained a 3% share of the search market in January, before the launch of the AI-powered feature, and that number remained unchanged in July.

In terms of monthly users, Bing only accounted for 1% of Google’s user base in both January and July. However, Microsoft disputes these figures, claiming that third-party researchers failed to account for all the visits to Bing’s chat page.

Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s chief marketing officer for consumer products, stated that their own data shows Bing gaining market share, mentioning that the company has made significant progress in the last six months. Despite this, the WSJ attributes the lack of progress in terms of search engine market share to consumers’ tendency to stick with Google. The concept of using a chat interface for search is still relatively unfamiliar to many users.

The slow adoption of Microsoft’s AI-powered feature can also be attributed to certain factors. Initially, the technology was only available to users who logged in with a Microsoft ID on the company’s Edge browser. Additionally, the popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which utilizes the same technology, preceded Microsoft’s launch.

Furthermore, Google released its own generative AI-powered chatbot, Bard, in March, and began testing the integration of generative AI into its regular search page in May. Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, stated that this would eventually become the norm for search.

In April, it was reported that Google was developing a new search engine to compete with AI-driven rivals, including Microsoft. Google had previously announced its intention to incorporate conversational AI into its search engine.

Overall, Microsoft’s AI-powered chatbot on Bing has faced challenges in gaining market share among search engines, but the company remains optimistic about its progress in this field.