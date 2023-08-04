Alphabet Workers Union Accuses Google and Accenture of Labor Law Violations

The Alphabet Workers Union has filed a report with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, claiming that Google and Accenture are in violation of federal labor laws. The union alleges that Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, violated a law that prohibits retaliation against employees for organizing.

According to the union’s complaint, Alphabet terminated the contract employment of a majority of Google Help workers who were in the process of unionizing. Over 70% of the “proposed bargaining unit,” which included writers, graphic designers, and launch coordinators responsible for creating content for Google, were informed that they would lose their jobs.

It should be noted that workers responsible for Google Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and AI chatbot functions are employed through Accenture. Anjail Muhammad, a writer with Accenture whose job is set to be eliminated, described the timing of the terminations as “retaliatory.”

Google has claimed that organizing efforts are a matter between the workers and their employer, Accenture, and that it does not control the terms and conditions of their employment. The company maintains that any changes in employment contracts were made for the sake of cost savings and efficiency.

This is not the first time that Google has faced labor-related challenges. In January, the company reportedly laid off 12,000 employees, although other tech and crypto companies were also reducing their workforce around the same time. In April, Google announced restructuring within its AI research and development unit, DeepMind.

In addition to labor disputes, Google has also faced legal action regarding its AI data scraping privacy policy. A class-action lawsuit was filed against the company on July 12th, challenging the policy.

The Alphabet Workers Union’s report to the National Labor Relations Board seeks to hold Google and Accenture accountable for their actions and alleged violations of labor laws. The outcome of this case will ultimately determine whether the companies will face any legal repercussions.