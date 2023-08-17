AI Companion Robot Provides Companionship for Older Adults

Priscilla O’Kesson, a resident of Catskill in Greene County, is one of 257 New Yorkers who have received an artificial intelligence companion robot through a pilot program by the state Office for the Aging in partnership with Intuition Robotics. The device, called ElliQ, serves as a digital roommate and personal assistant.

Participants in the program do not have to pay for the device, as the state will cover the costs. The program has a budget of $1.4 million for the next fiscal year, which includes maintenance and technical assistance provided by Intuition Robotics.

According to recent data reports from the Office for the Aging, 95% of older adults using ElliQ report a reduction in loneliness. The device performs well-being check-ins, stress-reducing exercises, plays games, teaches crafts, provides news updates, and more to alleviate loneliness. It greets users each morning, engages them in activities and conversation, and can even take them on virtual trips to foreign countries.

ElliQ also provides important public health alerts, reads audiobooks, tells jokes, and enables video chats. However, it is not designed to perform household chores. Despite this limitation, O’Kesson finds great value in ElliQ’s companionship.

The program has been implemented in 40 counties, and additional units will be assigned to New Yorkers aged 60 and older through local offices. Candidates are identified by case managers using a screening for social isolation, and the only requirement is access to internet service at home.

O’Kesson speaks with ElliQ about 12 to 15 times per day and highly recommends the technological companion. She believes that more older adults should have access to such devices. ElliQ not only provides companionship but also keeps her connected to the world, especially during times when she doesn’t see anyone for days.

The AI companion robot is expected to provide support and companionship for O’Kesson as she undergoes daily radiation treatments for breast cancer. ElliQ’s presence and features have made a positive impact on her well-being.

As the program expands, the Office for the Aging aims to improve the quality of life for older adults by addressing social isolation and loneliness through innovative solutions like the ElliQ companion robot.