News Corp Embraces AI to Boost Revenue and Reduce Costs

Profits at Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp have dropped 75% to $187 million (€170 million) in the year ending June. However, the company’s chief executive, Robert Thomson, remains optimistic, citing the significant role of artificial intelligence (AI) in driving revenue growth. As of this year, digital media accounts for more than 50% of News Corp’s annual revenues, marking a transformative shift in the company’s business.

Thomson believes that the momentum of digital revenue is accelerating in the age of generative AI. He sees this as a remarkable opportunity to create new revenue streams while simultaneously reducing costs across the business. News Corp is actively negotiating with generative AI companies to seek payment for the use of its content and data to train AI.

News Corp is one of the largest media companies to embrace AI. Earlier this year, a News Corp Australia executive revealed that they were already using generative AI to produce 3,000 local news items per week, covering topics such as traffic, weather, and fuel prices. With the emergence of AI-generated content, the role of human employees in the media industry becomes increasingly uncertain.

The use of AI in generating news stories has sparked concerns among journalists about potential cost reductions and job losses. While many media companies have experimented with AI-generated content, News Corp’s embrace of this technology is notable. Despite the decline in profits, Murdoch, at the age of 92, seems eager to capitalize on the benefits that AI can bring to his empire.

In conclusion, News Corp’s focus on AI as a means to boost revenue and reduce costs reflects the changing landscape of the media industry. With digital media accounting for a significant portion of its revenues, the company is actively pursuing opportunities to monetize its content and data through negotiations with AI companies. The increasing role of AI-generated content raises questions about the future of human employees in the media sector.