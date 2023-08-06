The Irreplaceable Role of Educators in Teaching Ethics and Emotional Intelligence

The role of educators in teaching ethics and emotional intelligence at the school level is of increasing importance in the foreseeable future. While artificial intelligence (AI) is recognized as a transformative educational tool, it has limitations when it comes to understanding context, emotions, and ethics.

As students progress through their educational years, they need to develop skills that are unique to the human experience and cannot be effectively replicated by AI. These skills include empathy and communication, critical thinking, creativity, strategy, imagination, and vision, among others.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 underscores the importance of creativity, critical thinking, and ethics in education. It specifies values such as empathy, respect, responsibility, equality, and justice as guiding principles. Educating young learners in ethics and values requires judgment, analysis, and emotional skills – all of which are best taught by human educators.

Ethics is an applied discipline that goes beyond theoretical knowledge. Simply understanding ethical concepts does not guarantee ethical behavior. Experiential learning is crucial in translating ethical awareness into ethical practice. AI falls short in providing students with experiential learning opportunities.

Experiential learning, as described by educational theorist David A. Kolb, involves creating knowledge through the transformation and understanding of experiences. This learning model emphasizes reflective observation and active experimentation. In educational institutions, concrete experiences, reflection, and experimentation can facilitate the learning and practice of ethics.

In the context of global crises and challenges, such as wars, pandemics, and climate change, preserving human rights becomes essential. AI can potentially advance human rights but also poses risks to these rights. Emotional intelligence (EI) can serve as a foundation for promoting and upholding human rights. Components of EI, as outlined by Daniel Goleman, include self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy, and social skills.

Developing emotional intelligence in young learners can be achieved through classroom practices such as discussions about situational responses, modeling appropriate emotional expression and vocabulary, and integrating creative arts with socio-emotional instructional design.

In a world of fast-paced technological advancements, ethics and emotional intelligence are critical for making sound decisions and implementing them with integrity. Educators play an irreplaceable role in teaching these essential skills that AI cannot replicate.