The Rise of Artificial Intelligence and State Legislation

An increasing number of state legislatures are grappling with the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and trying to determine how to address its potential harms and benefits. Some states have passed laws to protect citizens from discrimination and require public disclosure when AI is being used. However, most legislation has created task forces to advise states on the complex issues surrounding AI.

Lawmakers are facing a critical balancing act, as AI is increasingly used in ways that can affect people’s lives, from job interviews to loan approvals. They need to ensure responsible AI use while protecting constituents engaging with private sector businesses. At the same time, states want to facilitate technology development and innovation.

The benefits of AI are significant. It could increase global GDP by 14% by 2030 and improve efficiency in investing, portfolio management, loan applications, retirement planning, fraud prevention, medicine, criminal justice, and autonomous vehicles. AI is also being used to enhance customer service, urban planning, energy use, and crime prevention in cities.

However, there are concerns about biased algorithms and inaccuracies resulting from human decision-making in AI. Legislatures can address this emerging technology by regulating specific issues of concern, assessing the impact of AI use, and passing transparency laws.

The number of bills addressing AI in state legislatures has been increasing. In 2020, Massachusetts and Utah were the only states to pass AI-related bills. However, this year has seen an uptick, with 14 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia passing bills or resolutions.

Some legislation focuses on protecting people’s rights, such as requiring employers to disclose AI use in job interviews or prohibiting unfair discrimination by insurers. Other laws aim to teach AI and support AI technology implementation in schools and manufacturing companies.

Task forces have been widely established to provide guidance to legislatures unfamiliar with AI’s complexities. These task forces can help lawmakers navigate policy decisions and better understand the benefits and risks of AI.

In conclusion, state legislatures are actively addressing the rise of artificial intelligence. While some states have passed laws to protect citizens and regulate AI use, many have created task forces for guidance. The benefits of AI are significant, but there are concerns about bias and inaccuracies. Legislatures must carefully consider the potential impacts of AI and develop appropriate regulations and transparency measures.