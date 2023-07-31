Improving Test Time and Efficiency in Semiconductor Production with AI-Based ATPG

The production testing of semiconductor devices is a time-sensitive process where every second spent on testing means that the next part cannot be tested. This puts pressure on chip producers to increase the throughput of their automatic test equipment (ATE) to meet production demands. However, the increasing complexity and functionality of modern chips have driven up the cost of ATE hardware.

Automatic test pattern generation (ATPG) is widely used to generate the programs that run on production testers. The growing complexity of chips has also resulted in longer tester runtimes, increasing the number of testers needed to maintain throughput. This has led to the need for an effective and efficient ATPG solution that can generate high-quality test programs while reducing test time.

Traditionally, the pattern generation flow has been a manual iterative process that requires expertise and many tries to fine-tune the tool settings to achieve the desired ATPG goals. This manual process is complex and time-consuming, leading to unpredictable turn-around times and test pattern sign-off schedules.

Introducing artificial intelligence (AI) into the pattern generation flow can address these challenges. An AI-based ATPG solution can learn about the design characteristics, ATPG engine behavior, user constraints, and available settings through parallel runs. This allows for intelligent refinement of the settings, resulting in fast convergence to test coverage goals without manual iterations.

The recommended flow is to use standard ATPG for initial runs to clean the design, followed by distributed ATPG runs to optimize and validate test coverage. Once the desired coverage is achieved, AI can be used to minimize the test patterns before production tests. This approach enables fast turn-around time, high-quality patterns, and cost reduction while maintaining the design schedule.

Synopsys TSO.ai (Test Space Optimization) is an AI-driven ATPG solution that consistently produces the smallest number of test patterns while eliminating unnecessary iterations. It can achieve higher test coverage with limited tester memory and minimize test costs. This approach has been shown to reduce pattern count by 20% to 25%, accelerating production tests and reducing the number of testers required.

By leveraging AI-based ATPG solutions, semiconductor producers can improve test time and efficiency, saving time and cost in the production testing process.