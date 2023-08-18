Tech Companies Face Challenges in China and Smartphone Market

Technology companies are experiencing challenges in their industries, as highlighted by their recent earnings calls. Executives have pointed out slower-than-expected recovery in China, sluggish consumer-electronics demand, and cautious approaches from enterprise customers.

For instance, Qualcomm Inc. reported weakness in China and emerging markets, expecting its handset units to decline due to the macro environment and slower recovery in China. Likewise, Microchip Technology Inc. cited weak consumption in China as a challenge, while Intel Corp. mentioned sluggish conditions in China. Dupont De Nemours Inc. noted weakness in consumer electronics, particularly in China, as a reason for trimming its earnings outlook. 3M Co. experienced a soft first half in all consumer electronics categories, and Apple Inc. faced challenges in the U.S. smartphone market.

The global smartphone market is also expected to reach a decade-low in shipments this year, according to Counterpoint Research analysts. This slowdown in growth has led tech companies to exercise caution in advertising spending. Additionally, companies have faced challenges on the enterprise side, with concerns about the macro environment and digestion of prior purchases affecting their financial performance.

While many companies see potential in artificial intelligence (AI), they anticipate that financial benefits may not be immediate. There is a near-term focus on AI accelerators, and some customers have shifted their tech spending towards AI. Intel’s CEO expects the digestion of server CPU inventory to continue into the second half of the year.

Overall, these challenges have contributed to a pullback in technology stocks, following months of gains earlier in the year. Companies remain optimistic about their longer-term growth prospects, particularly in the cloud and AI buildouts. However, they recognize the need for careful navigation amidst uncertain market conditions.