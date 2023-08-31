The Rapid Adoption of World ID in Argentina Sets New Record for User Verifications

The rapid adoption of World ID by Worldcoin in Argentina has led to a new single-day record for user verifications. World ID is a global identity protocol under the Worldcoin umbrella that aims to enhance financial inclusion by targeting the large portion of the world’s population without a digitally-verifiable identity.

Unlike traditional identity verification methods that require users to give up personal information, World ID uses proof of personhood (PoP) through a biometric device known as the Orb to authenticate users’ unique human identity. This innovative approach has gained significant traction in Argentina, which is known for its open approach to technological innovations, particularly in the crypto space.

In a groundbreaking achievement, Argentina shattered records by completing 9,500 World ID verifications in a single day. This pace equates to one verification every nine seconds. The demand for World ID in Argentina highlights the country’s receptiveness to crypto-based solutions and sheds light on its technological progress.

The success of World ID in Argentina has broader implications for global aims of financial inclusion and identity verification. The World ID and Worldcoin ecosystem’s achievements in Argentina could serve as a model for similar projects around the world. By setting a new record in user verifications, World ID demonstrates that it is not just a web3 innovation but also a tool for expanding the digital economy to include more people.

