Can AI Replace the Human Experience of Cooking and Sharing Recipes?

I consider myself a pretty great home cook. I like to dream up my meals, building flavors without relying on a recipe, like the lamb chops with a mustard-red wine-thyme pan sauce I recently threw together without instructions after finding the meat on sale.

So when I learned earlier this year about BuzzFeed’s new AI-powered kitchen companion, Botatouille, I was intrigued. But the name made me chuckle, and its promise of not just offering recipes but being a companion in the kitchen was an interesting prospect.

I was curious to see if an AI chatbot could suggest meals to make out of what I have in my fridge or offer recipes in tune with my cravings. To find out, I decided to let Botatouille (no relation to Disney’s rat chef) take over for a day, deciding what I should have for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Breakfast: a puzzling parfait

I lobbed Botatouille an easy prompt based on what I had in my kitchen: yogurt, strawberries, and granola. Botatouille unsurprisingly recommended that I make a parfait. When I asked if I could add some maple syrup, Botatouille said “of course!” and offered me three new recipes.

Lunch: capitalism in the form of salad dressing

For lunch, I wanted something that wouldn’t require a stove since it was a hot southern California day. The offerings were underwhelming. Botatouille suggested frozen fruit pops, fruity soft serve, and gazpacho. Not only did the recipes feel random, they were not filling enough for lunch. I asked again what I should make, adding that I was going grocery shopping. This time it offered me a trio of salad recipes.

Dinner: the bot tries to relate

Finally, it was time for dinner. I asked Botatouille what I should make based on my vibes. It offered three recipes including something called “elevated Hamburger Helper”.

Throughout the day, my interactions with Botatouille felt impersonal and generic. Maybe it was the branded ingredients, or the fact that it struggled to keep a conversation going, but I felt a distance that I never had when I found recipes on blogs or social media.

Alex Hill, a recipe developer and cooking instructor, believes that AI programs like Botatouille cannot duplicate the cultural and personal history that informs what people cook. For Hill, this means the recipes she makes are connected to what her mother has cooked or meals she’s shared with loved ones.

While AI can make things easier for busy parents, Hill believes that if things start to get impersonal, it’s going to take away the community of food.

In conclusion, while AI chatbots like Botatouille can offer recipes and meal suggestions, they still have a long way to go in replicating the human experience of cooking and sharing recipes. The personal, cultural, and emotional connections that people have with food cannot be easily replicated by AI.