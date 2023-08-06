Improve Your Meeting Note-Taking with Voicetapp’s Speech to Text Transcription AI

As an entrepreneur, you often find yourself in countless meetings, but it can be challenging to retain all the information shared. Studies show that the average attention span ranges from 10 to 18 minutes. Even if you’ve trained yourself to stay attentive for longer periods, there’s always a chance that you might miss something important. This is where having your own transcription of every meeting can prove to be incredibly valuable.

Voicetapp offers a Speech to Text Transcription AI that boasts an impressive accuracy rate of 99%. With a lifetime subscription to Voicetapp priced at $59.99, you can obtain a write-up of any meeting you attend. Not only is this the best price available online, but the transcription service is also powered by live AI technology, ensuring accuracy and convenience.

Josef W., the CEO and founder of Voicetapp, highly praises the live transcription feature, stating, “The live transcription is just amazing; I can take notes and focus on the speaker at the same time.” Voicetapp achieves this by utilizing automatic speech recognition (ASR) technology powered by industry leaders like Google and Amazon. This enables the AI to create accurate transcriptions in real-time for both live audio and audio files.

When you purchase a lifetime subscription, you receive five hours of monthly transcription credit along with 12 welcome hours to get you started. The intelligent transcription AI is even capable of detecting and identifying punctuation as well as individual speakers. In a meeting with multiple participants, Voicetapp will clearly indicate who said what in the transcript, mirroring the minutes-taking function of a human note-taker.

What sets Voicetapp apart from other speech-to-text programs and even professional transcribers is its ability to interpret over 170 languages and dialects for recorded audio while understanding 12+ languages in real-time. This extensive language support allows you to utilize Voicetapp for tasks such as generating video subtitles, transcribing spoken notes, and much more.

Take advantage of the opportunity to maintain comprehensive logs of your meetings and access the information you might have missed. Secure your Lifetime Subscription to Voicetapp Speech to Text Transcription for just $59.99 (originally $179). Please note that prices are subject to change.