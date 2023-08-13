The Reserve Bank of India Collaborates with Consultancy Firms to Enhance Regulatory Supervision

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has chosen McKinsey and Company India LLP and Accenture Solutions Pvt Ltd India to develop systems utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for supervisory functions. This initiative is part of the RBI’s efforts to improve regulatory supervision over banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

The RBI had previously sought expressions of interest from consultants specializing in advanced analytics, AI, and ML for generating supervisory inputs. Seven participants were selected to participate in the request for proposal process. The contract, valued at approximately ₹91 crore, has been awarded to McKinsey and Company India LLP and Accenture Solutions Pvt Ltd India, as stated in an RBI document.

While the RBI already utilizes AI and ML in supervisory processes, it aims to enhance its capabilities to leverage the benefits of advanced analytics. The EoI issued in September mentioned that the Department of Supervision has been developing and using linear and machine-learnt models for supervisory examinations. The RBI will explore data to identify attributes that can be utilized to generate improved supervisory inputs.

The adoption of AI and ML techniques by regulatory and supervisory authorities has gained traction, enabling them to enhance their work. These technologies can facilitate real-time data reporting, effective data management, and dissemination.

The supervisory jurisdiction of the RBI extends over various financial institutions, including banks, urban cooperative banks, NBFCs, payment banks, small finance banks, local area banks, credit information companies, and select all Indian financial institutions.

This collaboration with consultancy firms is expected to further strengthen the RBI’s supervisory functions and improve regulatory oversight over banks and NBFCs.