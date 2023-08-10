Rasgo Launches Self-Service Analytics Solution with AI/GPT Integration

AI-driven analytics platform Rasgo has unveiled Rasgo AI, a self-service analytics solution that integrates a generative pre-trained transformer (GPT) into enterprise data warehouse (EDW) environments. Rasgo AI stands out from other GPT integrations by utilizing “intelligent reasoning” capabilities, allowing it to think and act like a knowledgeable business analyst for data warehouses.

The goal of Rasgo AI is to offload time-consuming, low-value tasks from knowledge workers, enabling them to focus on strategic decision-making and leading to significant gains in enterprise value. By using GPT-4, the model is able to perform intricate reasoning tasks with dynamic objectives and generate a semantic embedding of the EDW metadata, which educates GPT-4 about the data while maintaining data security.

A key feature of Rasgo AI is its AI Guardrails, which map data structures into familiar business terms, enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of data analysis while ensuring data security. The platform continuously analyzes enterprise data to provide trusted insights, allowing business users to make data-driven decisions without advanced SQL skills.

The platform trains GPT for intelligent reasoning, replicating a data analyst’s role and accelerating analysis for enterprise data teams. It establishes an “always-on” virtual team of knowledge workers that can identify business opportunities and vulnerabilities. Human-AI collaboration is facilitated by autonomously assessing tables in the data warehouse and determining which ones require intelligent reasoning and refinement.

Rasgo’s generative AI model automates routine, low-value tasks in the data analysis lifecycle and guides users through the process of data discovery and analysis while maintaining the oversight of a data analyst. The platform aims to optimize accuracy and build trust in organizational processes by suggesting the most relevant tables, generating SQL queries, creating visualizations, and distilling results into actionable business recommendations.

To navigate a database, Rasgo’s AI model crafts embeddings for all data warehouse metadata and user-provided instructional data. It ensures swift retrieval within the ReAct (reason + act) AI workflow and autonomously updates these embeddings as new tables emerge or user instructions change.

Rasgo emphasizes responsible AI development and the collaboration between humans and AI to achieve desired outcomes. Explicit rules, instructions, and guardrails are put in place to ensure trust and safety in the context of enterprise data.