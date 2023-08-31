US Copyright Office Seeks Public Comment on Generative AI and Copyright

The US Copyright Office has opened a public comment period to address the intersection of generative artificial intelligence (AI) systems and copyright laws. The period, which runs from August 30 to November 15, aims to gather perspectives that will help inform the Office’s decisions on granting copyrights in the future. The Office is particularly interested in four main areas: the use of copyrighted materials to train AI models, whether AI-generated content can be copyrighted, liability for copyright infringement by AI-generated content, and the impact of AI imitation of human artists. These issues have become more prominent as generative AI tools have advanced, raising questions about ownership and liability.

The Copyright Office’s notice of inquiry and request for comments was published as a 24-page document in the Federal Register. It highlights the need to address concerns and uncertainties surrounding copyright in relation to generative AI. The Office has already received applications to register works with AI-generated content, some of which named AI systems as authors or co-authors. Additionally, copyright owners have filed infringement claims against AI companies based on the training process and outputs of generative AI systems.

The Copyright Office’s initiative to explore these issues has been prompted by the increase in AI-related copyright incidents and the engagement of stakeholders with diverse views. Several incidents are cited in the document, including copyright disputes involving AI-created artworks and lawsuits against AI companies for alleged copyright violations. Furthermore, news organizations have recently taken steps to block web crawlers used by AI models to scrape data from copyrighted sources for training.

While US copyright law has fixed provisions, its interpretation of emerging technologies like AI can be flexible and subject to change. Currently, AI artwork may be copyrighted as part of a larger human-authored work but not on an individual basis. The extent of human involvement necessary for copyright registration remains unclear. The Copyright Office is interested in public opinions on these matters, as they shape the future of copyright in the context of AI.

