Rackspace Technology and AWS Partner to Accelerate AI Adoption

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 2, 2023
Rackspace Technology has expanded its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR) for AWS. The goal of this initiative is to facilitate the secure and responsible adoption of AI solutions in various industries.

By leveraging AWS’s AI capabilities, FAIR aims to revolutionize industries, redefine problem-solving approaches, and unlock new possibilities for organizations. Rackspace Technology, with its expertise in AWS solutions, will help customers innovate faster and enhance customer experiences and applications.

With over 2,200 AWS certifications and 16 AWS Competency designations, Rackspace Technology is well-equipped to solve the most complex cloud challenges. This expanded partnership will enable customers to achieve operational efficiency, innovation, agility, and cost savings.

FAIR operates at start-up speed to meet the rapidly emerging needs of customers. Working together with AWS, FAIR will accelerate innovation, ensuring mutual success. The program offers three services: FAIR Ideate, FAIR Incubate, and FAIR Industrialize.

FAIR Ideate is an interactive workshop that helps organizations identify actionable use cases for generative AI. It provides critical considerations for successful AI adoption. FAIR Incubate is an agile program that co-creates an enterprise’s first generative AI solution. It establishes the technology stack and assesses the viability of AI. FAIR Industrialize focuses on transforming the AI solution into a product, implementing governance, defining metrics, and optimizing the AI model and distributed cloud infrastructure.

As part of the FAIR for AWS launch, Rackspace Technology is introducing the FAIR Incubate with AWS program. This program aims to accelerate the digital transformation journey of mid-sized enterprises by guiding them from concept to Minimum Viable Product (MVP) in just four weeks.

The program will provide customers with accelerators to speed up the deployment of secure and responsible generative AI solutions on AWS. It will offer pre-configured, secure AWS landing zones and access to AWS funding programs.

Rackspace Technology’s commitment to driving innovation and delivering state-of-the-art solutions has helped organizations like JobTarget become data-driven on AWS. JobTarget has already begun incorporating generative AI into their tools with the support of Rackspace’s expertise.

By launching FAIR for AWS, Rackspace Technology and AWS aim to democratize generative AI and make it easily accessible for organizations across industries. With the power of AI, companies can unlock limitless creativity and transform their business operations.

