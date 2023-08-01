Rackspace Technology and AWS Partner to Accelerate Adoption of AI Solutions

Rackspace Technology has announced an expanded partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions in organizations. The collaboration, called Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR™) for AWS, aims to enable the secure and responsible adoption of AI across industries.

With more than 2,200+ certifications and 16 AWS Competency designations, Rackspace Technology brings expertise in delivering cutting-edge AWS capabilities. The company’s commitment to driving innovation and delivering state-of-the-art solutions has helped numerous customers overcome complex cloud challenges.

The launch of FAIR for AWS will democratize the use of generative AI, making it easy and practical for customers to integrate AI into their businesses securely. This will allow organizations to revolutionize their customer experiences and applications.

FAIR offers three services to leverage the transformative power of generative AI. FAIR Ideate is an interactive workshop that helps organizations identify actionable use cases for generative AI. FAIR Incubate is an agile program that co-creates an enterprise’s first generative AI solution, and FAIR Industrialize focuses on transforming the AI solution into a product through governance and optimization.

Rackspace Technology is also introducing the FAIR Incubate with AWS program, which aims to guide customers in accelerating their digital transformation journey with a secure AI solution. The program will help mid-sized enterprises take their innovative ideas from concept to Minimum Viable Product (MVP) in just four weeks.

To support this initiative, FAIR Incubate with AWS will provide customers with accelerators and secure AWS landing zones for effective and secure data utilization. Additionally, the program will offer access to AWS funding programs to jump-start organizations’ FAIR AI journey.

Rackspace Technology’s partnership with AWS and the launch of FAIR for AWS will further drive innovation and deliver state-of-the-art AI solutions to organizations globally. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, the collaboration aims to redefine problem-solving approaches and unlock new possibilities for customers.