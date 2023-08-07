Qureight Partners with AstraZeneca for AI Research on Lung Diseases

Data analytics company Qureight has announced a multi-year strategic research collaboration with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca. The collaboration aims to accelerate research into lung diseases using Qureight’s AI models and analytics platform.

Through the partnership, AstraZeneca will have access to Qureight’s proprietary analytics platform and AI models. These tools will provide researchers with valuable insights into how patients with complex lung diseases may respond to novel drugs. Qureight’s cloud platform analyzes various data, including CT scans, blood biomarkers, and clinical results, from patients with lung and heart conditions. The technology then creates models using real-world and clinical trial data.

In addition to the AI models, AstraZeneca will leverage imaging data analytics, allowing researchers to expedite their life-saving research. Professor Maria Belvisi, Senior Vice President and Head of Research and Early Development at AstraZeneca, expressed her support for the collaboration, stating that it aligns with AstraZeneca’s goal of utilizing data and technology to advance scientific boundaries and deliver life-changing medicines to patients.

Qureight’s AI technology will enable the investigation of outcomes in multiple respiratory diseases, aiding in the creation of new endpoints and improving patient selection for clinical trials. In May 2023, Qureight and AstraZeneca jointly presented their research findings at the American Thoracic Society meeting in Washington DC. Their research demonstrated the integration of image-based AI models with clinical models to capture data at a single time point in the journey of an Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) patient. The models accurately predicted 12-month mortality signals.

Dr. Muhunthan Thillai, co-founder and CEO of Qureight, expressed the importance of the collaboration, stating that it validates their technology stack and builds on their existing partnership with AstraZeneca. Qureight is excited to work closely with AstraZeneca in analyzing data from patients with IPF and other complex conditions.

Qureight is also involved in a groundbreaking research project in partnership with University Hospitals Birmingham. This project aims to ensure that the AI models used for treating IPF reflect the diverse population of Britain, making it the first project of its kind.

