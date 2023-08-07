Data Analytics Company Qureight Collaborates with AstraZeneca to Accelerate Research on Lung Diseases

Data analytics company Qureight has partnered with AstraZeneca in a multi-year strategic research collaboration to utilize AI models for faster research into lung diseases. As part of the agreement, AstraZeneca will employ Qureight’s proprietary analytics platform and AI models to gain insights into how patients with complex lung diseases may respond to new drugs.

Qureight’s cloud platform analyzes CT scans, blood biomarkers, and clinical results from patients suffering from lung and heart conditions. Using this data, the technology creates models that combine real-world and clinical trial data. Alongside these AI models, AstraZeneca will also utilize imaging data analytics to expedite life-saving research.

Professor Maria Belvisi, Senior Vice President and Head of Research and Early Development for Respiratory & Immunology at AstraZeneca, stated that the collaboration with Qureight aligns with AstraZeneca’s goal to leverage data and technology to expand scientific boundaries and develop transformative medicines for patients. She added that Qureight’s AI technology enables the investigation of outcomes in various respiratory diseases, aiding the creation of new endpoints and improving patient selection for clinical trials, such as those related to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).

In May 2023, Qureight and AstraZeneca jointly presented research findings at the American Thoracic Society meeting in Washington DC. The results demonstrated that image-based AI models can be integrated with clinical models to capture data at a specific point in an IPF patient’s journey and accurately predict 12-month mortality signals.

Dr. Muhunthan Thillai, Co-founder and CEO of Qureight, expressed the significance of the long-term collaboration, highlighting its validation of their technology stack and their ongoing partnership with AstraZeneca in the field of respiratory care. He emphasized their enthusiasm for closely working with AstraZeneca in analyzing data from patients with fibrotic scarring lung disease IPF and other complex conditions.

Additionally, Qureight collaborates with University Hospitals Birmingham in a groundbreaking research project. This project aims to ensure that the AI models used for IPF treatment reflect the diverse population in the UK.