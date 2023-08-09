Students Embrace AI-Powered Studying Tools, But What About Non-Students?

Quizlet, an educational platform, has recently introduced a set of AI-powered features aimed at personalizing studying for students. However, as a non-student, I was curious to see if these tools could be beneficial for me as well. The results, unfortunately, were not in my favor.

Quizlet’s new AI-powered tools include Memory Score, Quick Summary, Brain Beats, and Q Chat. These features help users remember material, extract key concepts from readings, turn flashcards into songs, and enable students to interact with a ChatGPT-powered tutor, respectively. Prior to the introduction of generative AI, users had to manually input questions into flashcards and quizzes. These new features are available for Quizlet Plus users who pay a subscription fee.

One of the features I had early access to was Magic Notes. This tool allows users to upload or copy-paste text, which Quizlet then summarizes and provides an outline, sample essay questions, flashcards, and a practice test. When I tested Magic Notes with a news article, it generated a bullet-point summary and presented me with essay prompts and a practice test. Unfortunately, I didn’t perform well on the test, as some of the questions were confusing or nonsensical.

Quizlet acknowledges that its AI technology is not foolproof and may occasionally produce incorrect or problematic answers. It is essential for users, especially parents guiding their children, to remain vigilant while using these features. Quizlet developed its AI features using various generative models, including GPT-3.5.

AI-powered studying tools have become increasingly popular among students, despite concerns from educators about potential cheating. Quizlet is not the only company exploring the use of generative AI in education. Other startups, such as Pinwheel, have also introduced similar tools tailored for younger students. The education AI market is projected to reach $25 billion by 2030.

While Quizlet’s Magic Notes did a decent job summarizing news articles, it may not be the best tool for that purpose. News articles often assume readers have prior knowledge of the subject matter. However, when I tested the tool with Shakespeare’s Sonnet 116, the results were more promising. The questions were clearer, although some ambiguity was still present.

In summary, Quizlet’s AI-powered studying tools offer benefits for students, but they may not be as useful for non-students. These tools can provide a quick grasp of material and aid in memorization, but their effectiveness may vary depending on the content being studied and the individual’s background.