AI to Power New Study Experiences That Enhance Student Learning

Ahead of the back-to-school season, global learning platform Quizlet has announced a series of new study tools designed to help students enhance their learning experience. These new tools, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), aim to assist students in studying more efficiently and effectively.

Among the new features introduced by Quizlet are Magic Notes, Memory Score, Quick Summary, and Brain Beats. With Magic Notes, students can upload their class notes to Quizlet and have them automatically converted into flashcards, practice tests, and more. This saves valuable time that was previously spent manually creating study tools. Magic Notes also provides additional resources such as outlines, sample essay topics, and related course materials.

Memory Score allows students to track their personal memory scores based on their study habits. This feature helps them understand how likely they are to remember material at different intervals and on test day. Quick Summary extracts key concepts from dense readings and provides summaries that assist students in digesting material faster and at an appropriate level.

Brain Beats enables students to turn their flashcards into songs, aiding in memorization. By providing a musical element to studying, Brain Beats makes the learning process more engaging and enjoyable.

Another noteworthy feature is Q-Chat, which launched in beta as the first personalized AI tutor built on OpenAI’s ChatGPT API. Q-Chat has powered millions of conversations with students on Quizlet and helps them achieve a deeper understanding of their subjects through a virtual tutoring experience. Q-Chat is now officially out of beta and includes additional activities such as Teach Me, Quiz Me, Apply my Knowledge, and Practice with Sentences.

Quizlet also enhances its step-by-step explanations feature with advanced AI capabilities. Students can access alternate explanations to better comprehend challenging concepts, practice problems to test their knowledge, and utilize Q-Chat for personalized AI-powered tutoring.

These new AI-powered features demonstrate Quizlet’s commitment to leveraging technology to support student learning. The company aims to go beyond traditional study tools and provide innovative solutions that help students practice and master their subjects.

Starting today, all Quizlet users in the US aged 16 and older will have access to these new features, with Quizlet Plus users enjoying unlimited access. Quizlet is a global learning platform used by over 60 million students, teachers, and individuals worldwide. By merging cognitive science and AI, Quizlet guides students through adaptive study activities to help them reach their learning goals.