The Potential of AI: Aporia CEO Discusses the Risks and Benefits

Liran Hason, Co-Founder and CEO of Aporia, believes that artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to be both the best and worst thing for humanity. Aporia is a machine learning observability platform that aims to provide transparency and guardrails around AI systems.

Hason emphasizes the need to recognize the risks associated with AI, as these systems are not like typical software. Despite the risks, he maintains that AI can save lives and improve our quality of life. However, he stresses the importance of combining humans with machines safely and thoughtfully.

Aporia’s mission is to add the “responsible” aspect to AI by implementing guardrails advised by politicians and business leaders. Hason believes that once regulations are in place, companies will need tools like Aporia to ensure compliance.

In a series of quickfire questions, Hason discusses the impact of AI in various areas. He sees self-driving cars as a positive development that could free up human time for more meaningful endeavors, such as finding a cure for cancer. However, he predicts that driving may eventually be limited to dedicated places.

Regarding job recruiting, Hason acknowledges the negative aspects of AI screening, as it can be biased towards certain accents or backgrounds. However, he also sees the potential for AI to reduce human biases and make more objective decisions.

On the topic of surveillance, Hason recognizes the accuracy and efficiency of AI but cautions against misuse by governments. He cites examples of biased surveillance systems that disproportionately target people of color.

In terms of AI’s impact on grief and therapy, Hason believes that it could help some individuals cope with loss. However, he warns about the potential for addiction and confusion when interacting with AI systems that mimic deceased loved ones.

Hason also discusses the impact of AI on art and job markets. He sees a shift in the role of designers, with AI or generative AI designers becoming prominent. Additionally, he addresses concerns about job loss due to AI, comparing it to the industrial revolution where machines replaced manual labor but ultimately created more value.

In conclusion, Hason believes that AI has the potential to greatly benefit humanity but requires responsible implementation and oversight to mitigate risks.