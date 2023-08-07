The Potential of AI: A Shield against Bias and a Force for Good

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to be both the best and the worst thing for humanity, according to Liran Hason, Co-Founder and CEO of Aporia. While AI can save lives and improve our quality of life, it also poses significant risks. As the founder of Aporia, Hason aims to create a shield or guardrail around AI systems to mitigate these risks.

Aporia’s machine learning observability platform provides customers with clear visibility into their AI systems’ decision-making processes and how they impact users and clients. It also alerts customers to any unexpected biases. Founded in 2019, Aporia has secured $30 million in funding.

Hason believes that until recently, people underestimated the risks associated with AI. These systems are not like ordinary software and require careful consideration. Hason’s personal approach is to combine humans with machines in a safe and thoughtful manner. Aporia aims to promote responsible AI practices by implementing guardrails recommended by politicians and business leaders.

When asked about specific use cases, Hason highlighted the potential of autonomous cars to free up human hours for more productive tasks. He believes that self-driving cars will become a reality within the next 5-10 years. However, he also acknowledged the negative effects of AI in job recruiting, where biases can impact candidates unfairly.

Regarding surveillance, Hason noted that AI can be more accurate than human judgment, but its use depends on government intentions. He cited examples of biased surveillance systems that unfairly target people of color. Finally, he touched on the concept of AI in the afterlife, acknowledging the potential benefits for grief therapy but also cautioning against addiction to simulated interactions.

Hason believes that AI will bring about significant changes in society, particularly in the field of art. There will be a new wave of AI or Generative AI designers who can craft prompts to meet specific needs. While AI may result in job displacement, Hason sees it as a revolution that allows us to create more value with fewer resources, similar to the industrial revolution.

In conclusion, AI can be a powerful tool for improving lives, but it also requires regulation and careful implementation to address biases and risks. Aporia aims to be at the forefront of ensuring responsible and transparent AI practices.