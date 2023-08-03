Countries Seek Upgrades to Data Storage and Processing for AI Development

Countries that aim to fully leverage the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) are considering upgrades to data storage and processing. Experts suggest that blockchains and quantum computing could provide the necessary infrastructure for the future. Christopher Alexander, chief analytics officer of Pioneer Development Group, highlighted the need for enhanced data storage and computation for pattern recognition. Proper infrastructure is essential in the race to develop and implement AI systems.

According to TS2 Space, an internet service provider for the U.S. Army, AI infrastructure faces challenges such as managing large volumes of data and complex algorithms. Organizations lacking expertise in AI may find it daunting to develop and deploy AI applications. Additionally, flexibility and adaptability are crucial for AI infrastructure to keep up with rapidly evolving technologies.

Alexander mentioned blockchains as a potential solution due to their decentralized nature, which allows for distributed processing. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s recent announcement of his own blockchain highlights the growing interest in this technology for AI development. Blockchains offer benefits such as improved data storage, security, and efficiency. Major companies like Amazon and Deloitte already utilize blockchains for these purposes.

Alternatively, experts point to quantum computing as another avenue for enhancing AI processing capabilities. Quantum computers, with their ability to handle highly complex problems, are seen as the next frontier in computational power. Quantum computing could augment existing infrastructure, making machine learning more advanced.

While classical computers can still be used in the near term, the demand for AI services will push them to their limits. Quantum processing has the potential to tackle far more complex tasks and provide a significant advantage. Quantum computing represents a paradigm shift that could revolutionize various industries, including finance and genomics.

China has already invested in developing quantum capabilities as part of a race for AI supremacy. Countries are recognizing the importance of gaining an advantage in this rapidly advancing field.

Overall, countries must upgrade their data storage and processing capabilities to fully utilize the potential of AI. Whether through blockchains or quantum computing, the development of AI infrastructure is crucial for future advancements in the field.