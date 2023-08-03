CityLife

The Importance of Data Storage and Processing Upgrades for AI

Countries looking to fully utilize artificial intelligence (AI) will need to prioritize upgrades to data storage and processing capabilities. Christopher Alexander, Chief Analytics Officer of Pioneer Development Group, highlights the challenges that arise when dealing with massive amounts of data and complex AI algorithms. Proper infrastructure is crucial for the development and implementation of AI systems.

TS2 Space, a Polish internet service provider for the U.S. Army, emphasizes the need for a deep understanding of underlying algorithms and models, as well as the ability to adapt to the rapid pace of change in AI technologies. Organizations must continuously update and upgrade their AI infrastructure to take advantage of new technologies and tools.

Decentralized processing through blockchains is considered a promising solution. Alexander suggests that decentralized platforms will be the future, utilizing a portion of computer resources for data validation and processing. Blockchains already find application in companies like Amazon and Deloitte for data storage, security, and efficiency purposes.

Quantum computing is another avenue that may enhance AI processing capabilities. IBM argues that quantum computers can handle highly complex problems that classical models and even supercomputers struggle with. Quantum computing could enhance machine learning, adding to existing infrastructure rather than replacing it. Quantum processing can manage far more complex tasks, pushing classical computers to their limits.

China, recognizing the potential of quantum computing for AI supremacy, has already made significant investments in developing its own quantum capabilities. It is seen as a race similar to the space race, where countries vie to gain an advantage in AI research and development.

Upgrading data storage and processing capabilities is crucial for countries to fully harness the potential of AI. Whether through decentralized processing with blockchains or leveraging the power of quantum computing, investing in infrastructure upgrades will be essential for successful AI implementation in the future.

