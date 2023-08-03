Countries Explore Blockchain and Quantum Computing for AI Infrastructure Upgrades

Countries seeking to leverage the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI) are looking to upgrade their data storage and processing capabilities. Experts suggest that blockchain technology and quantum computing offer promising solutions for addressing the challenges of AI infrastructure.

AI development and implementation require a solid infrastructure to succeed. According to Polish internet service provider TS2 Space, infrastructure challenges include managing large volumes of data and handling complex AI algorithms and models.

Organizations lacking expertise in AI may find it daunting to develop and deploy AI applications. They must have a deep understanding of underlying algorithms and models and the ability to fine-tune them for specific use cases. Moreover, AI infrastructure must be flexible and adaptable to accommodate the rapid pace of technological advancements in AI.

Decentralized platforms, such as blockchains, offer one potential direction for AI infrastructure. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently announced his own blockchain shortly after releasing ChatGPT. Blockchains provide decentralized processing, utilizing a portion of computer resources to validate data and perform processing tasks. Major companies like Amazon and Deloitte already use blockchains for data storage, security, and efficiency.

Another approach is through quantum computing, which utilizes subatomic particles to enhance processing capabilities. Quantum computers have the potential to solve highly complex problems that classical models and even current supercomputers struggle with. Quantum computing could expand machine learning capabilities and complement existing infrastructure.

As the demand for AI services accelerates, classical computers may face limitations in handling the complexity of AI tasks. Quantum processing can empower AI by managing far more intricate tasks. It is seen as a long-term paradigm shift that can address fundamental challenges in various domains, including financial records and genomics.

China has already invested in developing quantum capabilities to gain an advantage in the race for AI supremacy. Experts compare this race to the previous space race and emphasize the need for countries to lead in AI development.

The advancement of AI will heavily rely on upgrading data storage and processing capabilities. Both blockchain technology and quantum computing offer promising solutions to overcome current infrastructure challenges and enable the full potential of AI to be realized.