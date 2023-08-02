Exploring the Shift from Conversational AI to Generative AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) is evolving rapidly, and there is a shift from the conversational AI category to generative AI and large language models (LLMs). Ellen Loeshelle, the Director of AI Product Development at Qualtrics, shared her insights on this topic.

NLP (natural language processing) and NLU (natural language understanding) are essential components of conversational AI. LLMs are part of the broader NLP toolbox and offer improved performance in generating human-like language. However, they are not perfect and still have limitations in accuracy.

The key factor that sets LLMs apart is the extensive training sets they are built on. These models have been exposed to a vast volume of data, allowing them to learn and understand language patterns better than their predecessors.

But there are challenges. LLMs can be cost-prohibitive for enterprises to use or develop independently. This poses a hurdle that needs to be addressed for wider adoption.

There are also insights from older AI approaches that can be applied to these newer use cases. Ontologies, which are taxonomies of terms or concepts, can inform generative models as inputs. Choosing the right algorithm depends on the problem at hand and the business constraints, including cost. It is best to find a balance between using old and new techniques for a more effective and cost-efficient outcome.

Qualtrics believes in leveraging Gen AI as a tool when it offers unique advantages, rather than adopting it just for the sake of it. The company aims to differentiate itself from competitors by using a blend of different AI technologies and being strategic in their application.

When it comes to the concerns over data set transparency and potential biases or toxicities in AI models, Qualtrics takes a cautious approach. They understand the importance of transparency and the need to address these issues to ensure responsible AI development.

Overall, the shift towards generative AI and LLMs represents a significant advancement in AI capabilities. However, there is still much work to be done to make these technologies more accessible and overcome associated challenges.