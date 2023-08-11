The Role of AI and Machine Learning in Commercial Real Estate

William Lively, founder of Minneapolis-based company EXtrance, is utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to revolutionize commercial real estate sales and investments. EXtrance, established in 2020, caters to mid- to large-size institutional funds seeking to leverage technology to provide the best possible investment products to their clients and investors.

Lively, who has a background in both real estate and technology, has a longstanding interest in pioneering ventures. Prior to founding EXtrance, he worked at investment firm DCI Capital Advisors and co-founded SyndEX Labs, a financial services technology firm specializing in global commercial real estate.

AI and machine learning play a crucial role in EXtrance’s operations. By leveraging these technologies, the company aims to add the analytical power of 1,000 full-time employees for the price of one. They use AI to analyze big data and generate reports, as well as streamline processes like capital calls and fund growth operations.

Lively believes that adopting AI and machine learning is essential in the commercial real estate industry, as it enables greater efficiency and cost reduction while providing a competitive edge. While real estate has been slow to adopt technology, Lively suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption process. Additionally, investors are now demanding the implementation of these technologies for greater transparency and efficiency.

Lively’s passion for this work stems from his early interest in technology, evidenced by his high school days spent building apps. His time at DCI Capital and his love for real estate have fueled his drive to bring innovation to the commercial real estate industry.

Despite dropping out of college, Lively’s expertise and passion have led him to be at the forefront of technological advancements in commercial real estate. His mission is to transform how the industry operates, benefitting investors, managers, employees, and all stakeholders involved.