Pure Storage FlashBlade Enhances Data Processing Performance and GPU Usage

Pure Storage has introduced its FlashBlade technology to improve data processing performance and data read speeds within GPU servers. This has resulted in a significant increase of 2.6 times in GPU usage after adoption.

Chungbuk Technopark, an innovation hub in South Korea, utilized Pure Storage’s FlashBlade platform to enhance the AI development environment it offers to local businesses. By boosting storage data processing performance and improving GPU usage, the company has been able to provide a more efficient and effective platform for developing AI products.

Chungbuk Technopark specifically integrated its AI environment with the NVIDIA DGX A100 system and chose Pure Storage FlashBlade for its seamless integration and optimization with the DGX systems. With this integration, the company experienced a twofold increase in data processing performance, improved data read speed in the GPU server, and expanded GPU usage from 30% to 80%.

Pure Storage’s FlashBlade has also enabled Chungbuk Technopark to achieve zero downtime as it increases performance and capacity, without the need for data migrations. This ensures a more reliable service for companies relying on the AI platform.

Additionally, the use of Pure’s AI-powered full-stack storage management and monitoring software, Pure1, has allowed Chungbuk Technopark to simplify storage management, reduce costs, and allocate more time to other tasks.

Chungbuk Technopark’s commitment to supporting local businesses in their AI endeavors has resulted in notable achievements. One beauty-tech startup utilizes the AI platform to analyze skin and scalp conditions and market customized beauty products. Another successful startup developed AI technology to analyze the movement of wild boars, contributing to the prevention of African Swine Fever.

Cheol-hong Kim, Digital Strategy Team Leader at Chungbuk Technopark, expressed satisfaction with the improved AI development environment, stating that FlashBlade has enabled faster AI model training. Jaesung Yoo, Managing Director of Pure Storage Korea, emphasized the company’s dedication to collaborating with Korean companies and institutions to provide efficient storage infrastructure that meets the demands of the AI era.

Pure Storage is committed to empowering organizations to optimize their data and simplify data storage. Their cloud-based solutions offer scalability, agility, and reduced complexity in managing data infrastructure. With their environmental sustainability efforts, Pure Storage aims to reduce data center emissions and provide customers with solutions that reduce their carbon and energy footprint.

Overall, Pure Storage’s FlashBlade technology has significantly enhanced data processing performance, GPU usage, and storage management for Chungbuk Technopark, facilitating the growth and innovation of AI-enabled services and products in South Korea.