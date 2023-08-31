Savitribai Phule Pune University Partners with Rubiscape for Diploma in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has collaborated with Rubiscape Private Limited, a prominent data science platform, to introduce a one-year postgraduate diploma in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. This program is in alignment with India’s National Education Policy 2020 and aims to provide top-quality education in these emerging fields.

Under the memorandum of understanding between SPPU and Rubiscape, the course syllabus will be developed by Rubiscape. Additionally, Rubiscape will provide training to the faculty members to ensure the effective delivery of the program.

A key highlight of this diploma program will be the establishment of an Artificial Intelligence-Data Science Application Lab at SPPU’s Department of Technology. The lab will not only offer the curriculum for AI and machine learning but also provide practical experience for both students and faculty.

The lab will enable students to access expensive and complex tools for educational purposes, empowering them to engage with a comprehensive toolset and foster innovation. This hands-on experience will be invaluable in preparing students for real-world challenges in the field of AI and machine learning.

The diploma program will be structured around three main components: theory, practical application, and tool training. It aims to encourage the development of capsule projects and solutions. Aditya Abhyankar, the Head of the Department of Technology at SPPU, highlighted the multidisciplinary approach of the program, which will attract candidates from diverse fields such as computer science, engineering, and mathematics. This collaborative nature of AI development will enrich the learning experience for students.

With this collaboration, SPPU and Rubiscape aim to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the rapidly growing field of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

