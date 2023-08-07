EEOC Ramping Up Efforts on Equal Pay, Harassment Guidance, and Protections for Pregnant Workers

Equal pay, harassment guidance, artificial intelligence bias, and protections for pregnant workers are top priorities for EEOC Chair Charlotte Burrows as the commission gains momentum with a long-awaited Democratic majority. The confirmation of Kalpana Kotagal has ended the persistent partisan deadlock on the panel, allowing for the issuance of regulations and the finalization of strategic plans.

Burrows, who has made limited public appearances since Kotagal’s confirmation on July 13, is expected to focus on addressing these critical workplace issues. The EEOC plays a crucial role in enforcing laws that prohibit employment discrimination based on factors such as race, sex, religion, disability, and national origin.

Equal pay remains a significant concern, as women still face pay disparities compared to their male counterparts. Burrows aims to close this gap and promote pay equity. She is likely to prioritize efforts to guide employers in maintaining fair and transparent compensation practices.

Addressing harassment in the workplace is another important agenda item. The EEOC aims to provide clear guidance to employers and employees regarding what constitutes harassment, how to prevent it, and how to appropriately address complaints. This will help create safer and more inclusive work environments.

Artificial intelligence bias is an emerging issue that the EEOC intends to tackle. As AI technologies are increasingly used in various employment practices, it is crucial to ensure they do not perpetuate discrimination or bias based on protected characteristics. Burrows aims to develop guidelines and safeguards to address this concern.

Protecting pregnant workers from discrimination and ensuring their rights are upheld is a priority for the EEOC. Burrows will likely focus on clarifying obligations for employers, providing guidance on reasonable accommodations, and promoting equal opportunities for pregnant employees.

With a Democratic majority, the EEOC is poised to advance these critical workplace issues. Burrows and Kotagal’s leadership is expected to bring renewed energy and robust enforcement to promote equal employment opportunities and protect workers from discrimination of all forms.