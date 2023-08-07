CityLife

The Power of AI Models

EEOC Prioritizes Equal Pay, Harassment Guidance, AI Bias, and Protections for Pregnant Workers

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 7, 2023
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is ramping up its efforts with a long-awaited Democratic majority following the confirmation of Kalpana Kotagal. EEOC Chair Charlotte Burrows has identified several key issues that she aims to tackle.

One of the top priorities for the EEOC is equal pay. The commission will work towards closing the gender pay gap and ensuring that employees receive fair compensation regardless of their gender. Harassment guidance is another area of focus, as the EEOC aims to provide clearer instructions to employers on preventing and addressing workplace harassment.

Artificial intelligence (AI) bias is also a concern that the EEOC intends to address. With the increasing use of AI in employment practices, the commission seeks to ensure that AI algorithms do not perpetuate biases or discriminate against certain groups of people.

Furthermore, the EEOC is committed to protecting the rights of pregnant workers. It will work towards creating stronger regulations and guidelines to ensure that pregnant employees are not subject to unfair treatment or discrimination in the workplace.

With the confirmation of Kotagal, the EEOC now has the ability to issue regulations and finalize its strategic plans. This development marks a significant milestone in overcoming partisan deadlock on the panel.

As the EEOC moves forward, it will strive to promote equal opportunity and fair treatment in the workplace. These key issues will be at the forefront of their agenda, ensuring that employees’ rights are protected and workplace discrimination is actively addressed.

