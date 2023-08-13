Opportunities in AI-Driven Tech Stocks: SoundHound AI (SOUN) and Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

The summer season has been shaky for tech stocks, with the tech-heavy NASDAQ experiencing a 5% decline since mid-July. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives believes that this is just a temporary pullback and that the overall trend for tech stocks is still upward. He predicts a 12%-15%+ increase in tech stocks by the end of the year.

In this context, Ives has identified two AI-driven tech stocks that he believes are poised to take advantage of the bullish market. One of them is SoundHound AI, a leader in voice and audio recognition. The company’s advanced machine learning and natural language processing techniques enable seamless interactions with audio content. SoundHound AI is known for its exceptional music recognition capabilities and its applications extend to voice assistants and smart devices. Recently, the company reported strong financials, with revenue climbing 42% YoY in Q2 and gross margins of 79.1%.

The other AI-driven stock highlighted by Ives is Palantir Technologies, a software company specializing in data analytics and integration platforms. Palantir’s products, like Gotham and Palantir Foundry, provide advanced tools for managing and analyzing large and complex datasets. The company recently launched its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) and is experiencing high demand. In Q2, Palantir’s revenue increased by 12.8% YoY and the company raised its FY23 guidance.

Ives is optimistic about the future of both companies in the AI-driven market, projecting a 260% upside potential for SoundHound AI and a continued benefit from the adoption of AI for Palantir Technologies. Other analysts also have positive views on these stocks, with a consensus rating of Strong Buy for SoundHound AI and an average price target implying a 137% return for the year ahead, and a gold standard in AI for Palantir Technologies.

Overall, despite the recent pullback, tech stocks, especially those in the AI sector, are expected to continue performing well in the market.