AI’s Impact on the Publishing Industry: Scammers and Concerns Mount

AI has the potential to disrupt the publishing industry, but the long-term business model for individuals remains uncertain. One possible response is to sell AI-generated text in the book market, where accuracy is not always essential. However, scammers and grifters have begun incorporating AI into their deceptive practices, raising concerns among publishers and authors.

In recent months, science fiction magazines have experienced an influx of AI-generated submissions, with many suspecting that influencers were encouraging their followers to use AI to create short stories for sale. This trend heightened worries within the publishing community. The Author’s Guild, an organization representing authors, expressed concern that AI models were trained on copyrighted materials obtained from pirate websites. They called on AI companies to seek permission and compensate writers for using their work in training AI models.

The situation worsened when exploitative influencers advised their audience to produce AI-generated ebooks and sell them on platforms like Amazon. The strategy was to target specific niches and rapidly generate multiple books using AI, with the hope of earning royalties. Consequently, garbage books, falsely attributed to legitimate authors, began appearing on Amazon. Even renowned writer Jane Friedman found books under her name that resembled AI-generated content.

While similar schemes have existed before, the scale of these operations is unprecedented due to the ease and efficiency that AI offers scammers. This has led to authors filing a class action lawsuit against OpenAI and Meta, accusing the companies of using their books for training AI models without permission. Other authors have urged their fellow writers to include clauses in their contracts addressing AI usage.

Amidst these concerns, a website called Prosecraft gained attention. Although it ranks books based on various criteria, it does not use AI or include the text of copyrighted books. However, some authors have accused Prosecraft of stealing books and using the data to create its ranking system.

The publishing industry is grappling with the challenges posed by AI, as scammers exploit its capabilities and authors worry about the infringement of their intellectual property rights. While the long-term implications remain uncertain, it is clear that the industry needs to adapt and establish policies to address these emerging issues.