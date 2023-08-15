Generative AI Technology’s Impact on Media Businesses

Publishing executives have used their latest earnings calls to discuss the opportunities and challenges presented by generative AI technology and its impact on media businesses. While concerns were expressed by News Corp CEO Robert Thomson regarding generative AI potentially undermining journalism and harming societies, chief executives from BuzzFeed Inc. and IAC highlighted the business and content opportunities that arise from using generative AI tools.

One of the main concerns expressed by Thomson and IAC’s leadership is the unauthorized use of their content by tech companies to train their large language models (LLMs), without permission or compensation. These companies are currently engaged in negotiations with these tech companies to seek payment. However, despite the discussions on generative AI during previous earnings calls, there is still a lack of specific examples demonstrating how this technology contributes to publishers’ revenue and profits.

Some executives have expressed uncertainty about how generative AI is being applied and utilized in media companies. Although discussions on AI initiatives were not mentioned in Gannett and The Arena Group’s Q2 earnings calls, this topic had been addressed in previous quarters.

Publishers are actively negotiating with AI tech companies over the use of their content. News Corp’s Thomson highlighted challenges faced by publishers, such as their content being scraped and used to train LLMs, and then presented as distinct work. News Corp is participating in a consortium of publishers negotiating with tech companies, seeking to protect their content from LLMs through regulation. However, negotiations were not elaborated upon during the earnings call.

IAC’s executives discussed generative AI extensively during their earnings call. Dotdash Meredith, an IAC subsidiary, uses generative AI for determining the production of specific topic-related stories and improving content personalization. The company also applies generative AI to customize ads for improved targeting but did not provide concrete examples of increased revenue or additional business resulting from this.

BuzzFeed highlighted their generative AI projects during their Q2 earnings call, including personalized and interactive quizzes and chatbots. They experienced significant growth in AI-assisted content, with views and time spent both increasing threefold compared to the previous quarter. BuzzFeed has partnered with companies like Sprite, Serta, and Walmart to create sponsored quizzes and shopping chatbot integrations.

Overall, while generative AI has shown promise for media businesses, there is still a need to further explore and scale its applications in order to generate increased revenue and distribute content more widely across networks.