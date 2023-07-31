The Growing Importance of Human Identity in Web3

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) on the internet has created a need for proof of humanity. While tech leaders have warned about the implications of AI, they continue to leverage it. Deepfake technology and scams are becoming more intelligent, making it difficult to distinguish between bots and humans, especially in the decentralized Web3. This calls for disruptive technologies that can verify humanity.

In the past, bots were simple with predetermined answers that didn’t feel human. However, generative AI has changed that. Bots are now more interactive and communicative, with AI-based fraud and deepfake technology becoming increasingly sophisticated.

As AI’s access to vast amounts of data grows, it will sound more human with nuanced responses. To prevent Web3 from becoming dominated by AI bots, there is a need to address this challenge. Web3 aims to improve upon the flaws of Web2, but it will not succeed if the decentralized space is primarily filled with code-based automatons.

Proof of humanity is crucial to ensuring that online interactions are conducted by real humans and not AI bots. In Web2, CAPTCHA technology is an example of how humans are distinguished from machines through their ability to identify objects. This establishes trust and accountability in digital interactions.

In Web3, the focus is on privacy and personal control, which means there is a greater interest in remaining anonymous while still being trusted. Verifying humanity on-chain is not new and is already present in projects like Proof of Humanity and Kleros. However, there is a need to acknowledge our humanity in the first place.

Web3’s drawbacks, such as high gas fees and complex user experiences, need to be addressed to increase adoption. The emphasis should be on catering to humans instead of code. Decentralized identities with human-readable names are vital to this effort, as they enhance accountability, trust, and anonymity in online interactions.

Proof of humanity can start with a simple NFT attestation connected to a wallet and expand from there as part of a broader Web3 human identity layer. This creates a secure and user-centric Web3 environment, promoting transparency and individual control.

As AI continues to evolve, the need for human identity in the digital world becomes even more crucial. By improving the human experience in Web3 and building decentralized identities with human-readable names, we can create a safer and more user-friendly internet experience. Let’s prioritize humanity as we build the next generation of internet technology.