Prototype Chip Promises More Energy Efficient AI

A prototype chip developed by IBM could lead to more energy efficient artificial intelligence (AI), according to the tech giant. The chip uses components called memristors that function similarly to connections in the human brain, making AI systems more efficient and less battery draining. The human brain achieves remarkable performance while consuming little power, said scientist Thanos Vasilopoulos from IBM’s research lab in Zurich. This increased energy efficiency would allow for larger and more complex workloads to be executed in low power environments such as cars, mobile phones, and cameras. Cloud providers could also reduce energy costs and carbon footprints using these chips. Most chips are digital, whereas the new chip is analogue and can store a range of numbers. It uses memristors to function like synapses in the brain. Though the development is promising, Professor Ferrante Neri from the University of Surrey cautions that creating a memristor-based computer comes with challenges like the costs of materials and manufacturing difficulties. However, the incorporation of digital elements in the chip makes it easier to integrate into existing AI systems, such as those found in smartphones. IBM hopes that future AI chips could improve efficiency, prolong battery life, and enable new applications. The ultimate goal is to replace the current chips in data centres, which consume significant amounts of energy and require water for cooling.

